India voices concern over US action in Venezuela, calls for peace talks

India on Sunday voiced "deep concern" over the US' capture of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and his wife in a military operation and called for a peaceful resolution of the issues to ensure stability in the region.

In its first reaction to the unprecedented American action in Venezuelan capital Caracas early on Saturday, New Delhi also reaffirmed its support for the well-being of the people of the oil-rich South American country and said it is closely monitoring the unfolding developments.

The United States brought Maduro and his wife, Lady Cilia Flores, to New York to face drug trafficking-related charges. Venezuela, denouncing the US action, has announced a state of national emergency.

"Recent developments in Venezuela are a matter of deep concern. We are closely monitoring the evolving situation," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. "India reaffirms its support to the well-being and safety of the people of Venezuela," it added. New Delhi also called upon "all concerned to address issues peacefully through dialogue, ensuring peace and stability of the region". The US carried out the military assault on Caracas after consistently accusing Maduro of being involved in drug trafficking. The Venezuelan leader had stridently denied the charges. Most of the Latin American countries as well as several leading powers, including Russia, Brazil and China, criticised the US for the military operation in Caracas.

In its brief statement, the MEA said the Indian embassy in Caracas has been in touch with members of the Indian community and will continue to provide all possible assistance to them. On Saturday night, India advised its nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to Venezuela and urged all those who are in that country to exercise extreme caution. "In view of recent developments in Venezuela, Indian nationals are strongly advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Venezuela," the MEA said. "All Indians who are in Venezuela for any reason are advised to exercise extreme caution, restrict their movements, and remain in contact with the Embassy of India in Caracas," it said.

There are around 50 NRIs (non-resident Indians) and 30 PIOs (persons of Indian origin) in Venezuela, according to the embassy in Caracas. After Maduro and his wife were flown out of Caracas, US President Donald Trump told a news conference that his country will run Venezuela until a transition of power can take place. "We are going to run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition," Trump said. The US president also said the "extremely successful" operation should serve as a warning to anyone who would threaten American sovereignty or endanger American lives.

The US captured Maduro after carrying out a months-long military campaign targeting Venezuela's oil tankers and attacks on boats that Washington alleged were part of a drug cartel. In his reaction, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said the US attacks on Venezuela and the capture of Maduro amounted to a "flagrant violation of international law". "Attacking countries, in flagrant violation of international law, is the first step toward a world of violence, chaos, and instability, where the law of the strongest prevails over multilateralism," he said. China asked the US to release Maduro and his wife, and underlined the need to resolve issues through dialogue.

"Such hegemonic acts of the US seriously violate international law and Venezuela's sovereignty, and threaten peace and security in Latin America and the Caribbean region," the Chinese foreign ministry said. Russia "strongly" urged the US to release the Venezuelan president. Venezuela's Supreme Court has asked Vice-President Delcy Rodriguez to take charge of the country as the interim president. Rodriguez visited New Delhi in February last year to participate in the India Energy Week. India and Venezuela share a history of warm relations. A major thrust to the bilateral relationship was imparted by former president Hugo Chavez's State Visit to India in March 2005.