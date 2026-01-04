Home / India News / PM Modi likely to inaugurate Commonwealth Speakers' conference on Jan 15

PM Modi likely to inaugurate Commonwealth Speakers' conference on Jan 15

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will host the four-day Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of Parliaments of Commonwealth Countries (CSPOC) at the Central Hall of the Samvidhan Sadan

Modi, Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2026 | 2:19 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the conference of presiding officers of Commonwealth nations here on January 15, an official said on Sunday.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will host the four-day Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of Parliaments of Commonwealth Countries (CSPOC) at the Central Hall of the Samvidhan Sadan from January 14-17.

At the CSPOC held in Guernsey last year, the Lok Sabha Speaker had said that the focus of the conference in India would be the application of artificial intelligence and social media in the working of Parliaments.

The conference will have sessions on the topic 'AI in Parliament: Balancing Innovation, Oversight and Adaptation'; 'Social Media and its Impact on Parliamentarians'; 'Security, Health and Wellbeing of Members of Parliament and Parliamentary Staff'.

A special plenary on 'The Role of Speakers and Presiding Officers in maintaining strong democratic institutions' will be a highlight of the conference.

The presiding officers will also deliberate on innovative strategies to enhance public understanding of parliament and citizen participation beyond voting.

The CSPOC brings together the Speakers and Presiding Officers of the national parliaments of the independent sovereign states of the Commonwealth.

It was created in 1969 as an initiative of then Speaker of the House of Commons of Canada Lucien Lamoureux.

The aim of the CSPOC is to maintain, foster, and encourage impartiality and fairness on the part of Speakers and Presiding Officers of Parliaments.

It also seeks to promote knowledge and understanding of parliamentary democracy in its various forms; and develop parliamentary institutions.

At the Guernsey meeting, Birla acknowledged the CSPOC platform as an invaluable opportunity for member countries to exchange best practices, strengthen parliamentary cooperation, and collectively work towards building a just and equitable future.

Topics :Narendra ModiParliament

First Published: Jan 04 2026 | 2:19 PM IST

