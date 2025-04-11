Over 50 dead in rain-related incidents across Uttar Pradesh and Bihar

While rains brought some relief amid scorching heat, it also claimed the lives of over 50 people across various states in India. Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand have reported over 50 deaths in rain related incidents in the past two days.

The Bihar government reported lightning strikes and hailstorms claimed at least 25 lives across several districts on Thursday, reported news agency PTI.

At least 18 people died in Nalanda district alone, two died in Siwan, and one each in Katihar, Darbhanga, Begusarai, Bhagalpur and Jehanabad, according to a statement by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

Additionally, 13 people lost their lives on Wednesday in lightning strikes across Begusarai, Darbhanga, Madhubani, and Samastipur districts. Widespread deaths across Uttar Pradesh

Meanwhile, at least 22 people were reported dead by hailstorm and lightning from across 15 districts in Uttar Pradesh.

According to a statement by Relief Commissioner’s office, two deaths each were reported from Firozabad, Kanpur Dehat, and Sitapur districts while one person each lost their life in Ghazipur, Gonda, Amethi, Sant Kabir Nagar, Siddharthnagar, Ballia, Kannauj, Barabanki, Jaunpur, and Unnao districts. The state also reported the deaths of 45 animals and damage to 15 houses.

Azamgarh and Fatehpur districts recorded three deaths each.

In Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar district, a 40-year-old farmer died after being struck by lightning, reported Times of India.

UP, Bihar announce ex-gratia for kin of deceased

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath expressed their condolences and announced an ex gratia of ₹4 lakh for the families of the deceased.

Adityanath has also emphasised that those injured must receive prompt and adequate medical treatment.

[With inputs from PTI]