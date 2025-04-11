Delhi Assembly Speaker calls meeting to examine CAG reports today

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijendra Gupta has called a meeting with the Public Accounts Committee and the Committee on Public Undertakings for further investigation on Friday over the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports tabled during the recent Budget Session.

"Hon'ble Speaker, Delhi Legislative Assembly has convened a meeting on the following issues related to the Reports of C & AG on Friday 11th April, 2025 at 11:00 AM in the MLA Lounge -I, Assembly Complex, Old Secretariat, Delhi-110054:- Presentation by Accountant General (Audit) Delhi, Status of Implementation of Audit Para Monitoring System (APMS), Status of ATNs on Reports presented during the Second Session of Delhi Legislative Assembly," the Legislative Assembly Secretariat of Delhi stated in a letter on Wednesday.

The meeting will be attended by Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht, Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), and BJP MLA Ajay Mahawar, Gajender Drail, among others.

On April 1, another Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) audit report was presented in the Delhi assembly on the "Prevention of Air Pollution from Vehicles".

Earlier on March 24, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta tabled the CAG report on the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and highlighted the operational inefficiencies and financial losses, leading to criticism of the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

The report evaluates DTC's key operational and financial aspects, pointing to inefficiencies and areas needing improvement. It examines fleet management, revenue generation, operational sustainability, and adherence to public transport policies.

The CAG audit covers the period from 2015-2016 to 2021-2022. This report highlights serious irregularities in the functioning of DTC. The CAG report suggests that due to the government's mismanagement and negligence, crores of rupees from Delhi taxpayers have been wasted.

This report is now being referred to the Committee on Government Undertakings with instructions to submit its report within three months. Additionally, the Transport Department and DTC must submit their Action Taken Note to the Legislative Secretariat within one month from now.