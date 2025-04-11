NIA gets 18 days custody of 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana after extradition

India’s anti-terror body, National Investigation Agency (NIA) started the interrogation of Tahawwur Hussain Rana today after the court granted 18 days custody of him. Rana is one of the key accused of helping plan the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. He has been brought to India from the US.

NIA confirmed that Rana is now in their custody, and they have started questioning him.

Interrogation begins

According to a report by India Today, a 12-member team led by NIA Deputy Inspector General Jaya Roy, who played a key role in bringing Rana to India, is now handling his interrogation. He will be questioned in a room on the third floor of the NIA office, also under full surveillance.

The NIA said it wants to find out the full truth about:

The planning and execution of the 26/11 attacks.

Rana’s links with Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Who's Dayan Krishnan, lawyer leading the prosecution against Tahawwur Rana? Any possible connection with Pakistan's spy agency, ISI.

Who is Tahawwur Rana?

Rana is a Canadian citizen of Pakistani origin, accused of working with Pakistan-based terrorist groups and helping them plan the 26/11 attacks. These attacks happened in Mumbai on November 26, 2008, and lasted for three days. Ten terrorists attacked multiple places, including the Taj Hotel, CST railway station, and a Jewish center that killed 166 people and injured more than 238.

Rana is said to have conspired with David Coleman Headley (also known as Daood Gilani) and others from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Harkat-ul-Jihadi Islami. Both groups are banned terrorist organisations in India under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Long legal battle in US

Rana had been in custody in the US for several years. India asked for his extradition under the India-US Extradition Treaty. However, Rana tried many times to stop this process by using legal options in US courts.

In May 2023, a District Court in California approved India’s request and ordered that Rana should be extradited. Rana then filed several appeals in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals and even approached the US Supreme Court. All his petitions were denied.

After he lost all legal options, the US government issued a surrender warrant and handed Rana over to Indian authorities. His extradition was made possible with help from the US Department of Justice, US Marshals, and Indian agencies like the NIA, NSG, and India's Ministries of External and Home Affairs, said a press statement from NIA.

Arrival in India and arrest

On Thursday evening, Rana was brought to Delhi on a special flight. As soon as he landed in Delhi he was arrested by the NIA. He was then taken to the NIA headquarters, where he is being held in a high-security lockup with constant CCTV monitoring.

Late that night, he was taken to a special court at Patiala House. The NIA requested 20 days of custody to question him, saying they had important evidence including emails and communication records. The court allowed 18 days of custody, until April 29. The court also asked Rana if he wanted to hire a lawyer or get legal help from the court.

The NIA is taking special safety steps to ensure Rana does not try to hurt himself to avoid questioning. Food and other arrangements are being managed inside the lockup.