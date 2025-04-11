Banks closed April 12-14: Is your state on the holiday list? Check here

If you need to visit your bank this month, make sure to finish everything by today (April 11). Banks in many states will remain closed for three consecutive days—from April 12 to April 14—due to the weekend and upcoming regional holidays.

This long weekend includes the second Saturday, Sunday, and several public holidays such as Ambedkar Jayanti, Vishu, Bihu, and Tamil New Year. That means banks will be shut in several states—possibly yours too.

April 2025 bank holiday list

April 11 (Friday) – Banks open

This is the last working day before the long weekend. Finish all essential tasks—such as cash deposits, cheque clearances, or branch visits—on this day.

April 12 (Saturday) – Banks closed

All banks across India will be shut for the second Saturday, as per Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rules.

April 13 (Sunday) – Banks closed

Standard Sunday closure. No banking services will be available.

April 14 (Monday) – Banks closed in most states

Banks in most states will remain closed for Dr B R Ambedkar Jayanti, along with the observance of regional festivals such as:

- Vishu (Kerala)

- Bihu (Assam)

- Tamil New Year (Tamil Nadu)

More bank holidays in April 2025 (state-wise)

April 15 (Tuesday) – Bengali New Year, Himachal Day, Bohag Bihu

Banks will remain closed in Assam, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh.

April 18 (Friday) – Good Friday

Banks will be shut in most major states. They will remain open only in: Tripura, Assam, Rajasthan, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, and Srinagar

April 21 (Monday) – Garia Puja

A local holiday in Tripura. Banks will be closed.

April 29 (Tuesday) – Parshuram Jayanti

Banks will remain closed in Himachal Pradesh.

April 30 (Wednesday) – Basava Jayanti and Akshaya Tritiya

Banks in Karnataka will be closed for these festivals.

If you rely on in-person banking, plan your visits early. With so many public holidays falling close together, April is packed with closures. Finish urgent tasks by April 11 to avoid any last-minute disruptions.