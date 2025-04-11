Home / India News / Banks closed April 12-14: Is your state on the holiday list? Check here

Banks closed April 12-14: Is your state on the holiday list? Check here

Banks will remain closed from April 12-14 across many states due to holidays. April 11 is the last working day. Check the full state-wise closure list here

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 10:58 AM IST
If you need to visit your bank this month, make sure to finish everything by today (April 11). Banks in many states will remain closed for three consecutive days—from April 12 to April 14—due to the weekend and upcoming regional holidays.
 
This long weekend includes the second Saturday, Sunday, and several public holidays such as Ambedkar Jayanti, Vishu, Bihu, and Tamil New Year. That means banks will be shut in several states—possibly yours too.
 

April 2025 bank holiday list

 

April 11 (Friday) – Banks open

 
This is the last working day before the long weekend. Finish all essential tasks—such as cash deposits, cheque clearances, or branch visits—on this day.
 

April 12 (Saturday) – Banks closed

 
All banks across India will be shut for the second Saturday, as per Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rules.
 

April 13 (Sunday) – Banks closed

 
Standard Sunday closure. No banking services will be available.
 

April 14 (Monday) – Banks closed in most states

 
Banks in most states will remain closed for Dr B R Ambedkar Jayanti, along with the observance of regional festivals such as:

  - Vishu (Kerala)
 
- Bihu (Assam)
 
- Tamil New Year (Tamil Nadu)
 

More bank holidays in April 2025 (state-wise)

 

April 15 (Tuesday) – Bengali New Year, Himachal Day, Bohag Bihu

 
Banks will remain closed in Assam, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh.
 

April 18 (Friday) – Good Friday

 
Banks will be shut in most major states. They will remain open only in: Tripura, Assam, Rajasthan, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, and Srinagar
 

April 21 (Monday) – Garia Puja

 
A local holiday in Tripura. Banks will be closed.
 

April 29 (Tuesday) – Parshuram Jayanti

 
Banks will remain closed in Himachal Pradesh.
 

April 30 (Wednesday) – Basava Jayanti and Akshaya Tritiya

 
Banks in Karnataka will be closed for these festivals.
 
If you rely on in-person banking, plan your visits early. With so many public holidays falling close together, April is packed with closures. Finish urgent tasks by April 11 to avoid any last-minute disruptions.
 
LIVE news: PM Modi to lay foundation for projects worth Rs 3,880 crore in Varanasi today

PM Modi, Amit Shah remember Mahatma Phule's legacy on his birth anniversary

Delhi Assembly Speaker calls meeting to examine CAG reports today

Nadda to launch Ayushman Bharat scheme during two-day Odisha visit

PM Modi lauds Delhi's joining of Centre's health schemes as 'revolutionary'

