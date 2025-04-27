IN-SPACe invites private firms to design, develop satellite-bus platforms

India's space regulator Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) has invited applications from private companies to design and develop satellite-bus platforms to reduce import dependence.

The new initiative called the Satellite Bus as a Service (SBaaS) aims to provide a pathway for Indian private space players to design and develop small satellite bus platforms for hosted payload applications, IN-SPACe said in a statement.

Through this Announcement of Opportunity (AO), IN-SPACe invites applications from eligible Indian non-governmental entities (NGEs) to undertake the design, development, and realisation of small satellite bus systems capable of supporting multiple payloads.

As part of this initiative, IN-SPACe will support the realisation of satellite bus platforms through a two-phase approach. In Phase I, up to four Indian NGEs will be shortlisted based on their technical capabilities to develop a modular, multi-mission satellite bus system. In Phase II, IN-SPACe will support up to two hosted payload missions to demonstrate the utility of these platforms.

“The Satellite Bus as a Service initiative is a pivotal step in democratising access for India's Space Sector. By enabling NGEs with this opportunity, we are aiming to push innovation, and reduce our reliance on imports. Together we are looking at making India a global service provider of small satellite bus and hosted payload services," Pawan Goenka, chairman, IN-SPACe, said.

The effort is aimed at easing access to flight platforms, reducing time to orbit, and enabling in-orbit demonstration for payload developers.

Rajeev Jyoti, director, Technical Directorate at IN-SPACe, said, “SBaaS is designed to bridge the gap between payload developers and satellite platforms. By providing a standardised, modular bus platform, we offer a cost-effective solution for in-orbit validation of diverse payloads. This initiative will accelerate the development cycle for emerging technologies and enhance India's capabilities in delivering end-to-end space solutions.”

IN-SPACe was constituted in June 2020 following the central government’s decision to open up the space sector and enable the participation of the Indian private sector in the gamut of space activities. It acts as a single-window, independent nodal agency which functions as an autonomous agency in the Department of Space (DOS).

IN-SPACe is responsible for the promotion, enabling, authorisation, and supervision of various space activities of the NGEs that include, among others, the building of launch vehicles and satellites, and providing space-based services; sharing of space infrastructure and premises under ISRO; and establishment of new space infrastructure and facilities.