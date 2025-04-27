Pahalgam attack shows frustration of those who patronise terrorism: PM Modi

On April 22, terrorists killed 26 people - mostly tourists - in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy group of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), initially took responsibility for the attack, but later backpedaled on the claim.

During his 'Mann ki Baat' address, broadcast on the last Sunday of every month, PM Modi said that enemies of the country did not like peace returning to Jammu and Kashmir."Terrorists and their patrons want Kashmir to be destroyed again, that is why such a big conspiracy was hatched," PM Modi said."The terror attack in Pahalgam reflects the frustration of those who patronise terrorism, it shows their cowardness. At a time when peace was returning to Kashmir, there was vibrancy in schools and colleges, the democracy was getting strengthened, there was rise in tourism and new opportunities were getting generated for the youth, but the enemies of Jammu and Kashmir and the country did not like this. Terrorists want to destroy Kashmir once again," he added.The Prime Minister assured the victims of Pahalgam terror attack that they will get justice."In this war against terrorism, the unity of the country and the solidarity of 140 crore Indians is our biggest strength. This very unity is the basis of our decisive fight against terrorism. We must strengthen our resolve to face this challenge. We, as a nation, must demonstrate strong willpower. The entire world is watching how the entire country is speaking in one voice following this terror attack," he said.