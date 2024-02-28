Indian agencies seize record 3,300 kg of narcotics off Gujarat coast

In a joint effort, the Indian Navy and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday seized around 3,300 kg of drugs from a vessel near Gujarat's Porbandar, marking the largest drug bust in recent history, said the Navy.

The operation culminated in the seizure of a small ship, leading to the recovery of over 3,089 kg of charas, 158 kg of methamphetamine, and 25 kg of morphine. The vessel's five crew members, all Pakistani nationals, were arrested.

While the total value of the seized drugs has not been officially disclosed, news agency PTI reported that one kg of charas is estimated to fetch Rs 7 crore in international markets.





#IndianNavy in a coordinated ops with Narcotics Control Bureau, apprehended a suspicious dhow carrying almost 3300Kgs contraband (3089 Kgs Charas, 158 Kgs Methamphetamine 25 Kgs Morphine).

The largest seizure of narcotics, in quantity in recent times.



"The seizure of drugs from the dhow, which is by far the largest in terms of quantity, was possible through the collaborative efforts of the Indian Navy's mission-deployed assets with the NCB. The contraband along with the apprehended boat and crew have been handed over to the Law Enforcement Agencies at an Indian port," the Indian Navy said in a statement.



A senior official from the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) told PTI that the operation took place near the International Maritime Boundary Line in the Arabian Sea.

The Indian Navy reported that a surveillance aircraft detected a suspicious dhow (sailing vessel) near Porbandar, prompting a ship to be diverted to intercept the vessel suspected of drug smuggling.

"Based on the input of P8I LRMR aircraft on surveillance mission, IN mission-deployed ship was diverted to intercept the suspicious dhow engaged in contraband smuggling," the Navy said.

This drug bust follows closely on the heels of a massive seizure a week earlier, where 1,100 kilograms of mephedrone, commonly known as 'Meow Meow', valued at Rs 2,500 crore, were confiscated during two-day raids in Pune and New Delhi.

In Pune, 700 kg of mephedrone was seized, while another 400 kg of the drug was found in Delhi.

Earlier in 2021, a total of 2988.21 kilogrammes of narcotics were seized at Gujarat's Mundra port. The medications had an estimated value of Rs 21,000 crore.

The authorities intercepted the drug consignment while it was being imported by a trading company registered in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. The company had said they were importing semi-processed talc stones.

The investigation revealed that the drugs were produced in Afghanistan and brought to the Mundra port via Iran's Bandar Abbas Port. The agencies raided several premises in Ahmedabad, Delhi, Chennai, Gandhidham, and Mandvi in Gujarat.

Several people, including the owners of the trading company, M Sudhakar and his wife, G Durga Purna Vaishali, were arrested.

Seven firms and 42 people have been booked under the case.

