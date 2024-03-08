Home / India News / Bihar govt for amicable resolution with Raj Bhavan over univ jurisdictions

Bihar govt for amicable resolution with Raj Bhavan over univ jurisdictions

All stakeholders are determined to keep improving the academic atmosphere in the state-run academic institutions in Bihar, Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said

The Nitish Kumar government on Thursday called for an amicable resolution to issues that might have cropped up | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Patna
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2024 | 3:53 PM IST
Seeking to downplay the stand-off between the Bihar education department and Raj Bhavan over their jurisdiction in state universities, the Nitish Kumar government on Thursday called for an amicable resolution to issues that might have cropped up.

All stakeholders are determined to keep improving the academic atmosphere in the state-run academic institutions in Bihar, Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said.

"Everything is normal and smooth. If any issue crops up, it should be resolved amicably. All are working to create an environment conducive to academic growth by ensuring full utilisation of the existing infrastructural resources," he told PTI.

The minister also said that the recent order to freeze bank accounts of all state-run universities has been put on hold. The development came after vice-chancellors did not attend a review meeting called by the education department on February 9.

Earlier this month, the Raj Bhavan had also written to banks to overrule that order. The state education department on March 6 put the controversial order on back burner.

Topics :Nitish KumarBihar governmentBiharUniversities

First Published: Mar 08 2024 | 3:53 PM IST

