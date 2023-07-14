Home / India News / Indian Army rescues 72, including 24 children from village in West Bengal

Indian Army rescues 72, including 24 children from village in West Bengal

Heavy rainfall was witnessed all along North Bengal on the nights of July 12 and 13, which led to the Torsa and Kaljani rivers of Alipur Duar district crossing danger levels

ANI General News
Photo: ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2023 | 8:48 AM IST
Responding promptly to a requisition by the civil administration, troops of the Indian Army rescued 72 villagers, including 24 children from Mechpara village near Hashimara in Jalpaiguri, who were stuck due to floods, according to the press release of the Indian Army.

"The rapid flow of the Kaljani River led to the flooding of Mechpara village and the washing of the only bridge connecting Mechpara with the main highway. Responding promptly to a requisition by the civil administration, troops of the Kripan Division of Trishakti Corps acted promptly and rushed to the site. Although the fast-flowing waters posed a huge threat to life, army personnel crossed the river and established a rope crossing to facilitate the movement of villagers to a safe location. With continuous efforts under the heavy rains, the troops evacuated 72 villagers, including 24 children," it said.

Heavy rainfall was witnessed all along North Bengal on the nights of July 12 and 13, which led to the Torsa and Kaljani rivers of Alipur Duar district crossing danger levels.

"In spite of rising water levels, army troops carried out a thorough search of the village to ensure that nobody else was stranded inside. Six villagers, including two children, who were trapped inside one of the remotest houses, were also evacuated during the search," it added.

Topics :West BengalFloodsIndian Army

First Published: Jul 14 2023 | 8:48 AM IST

