Home / India News / Indian Army rescues over 1,200 stranded tourists in Sikkim due to snowfall

Indian Army rescues over 1,200 stranded tourists in Sikkim due to snowfall

Arrangements are being made for their return to state capital Gangtok, the officials said.

Soldiers even vacated their barracks to enable the accommodation of the stranded tourists, they added | photo: pti
Press Trust of India Gangtok

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2023 | 11:34 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Indian Army has rescued 1,217 tourists stranded in high-altitude areas in eastern Sikkim due to snowfall and inclement weather, officials said on Thursday.

The rescue mission by the Trishakti Corps of the army continued till late in the night on Wednesday, as the tourists were moved to safer areas and provided with shelter, warm clothing, medical aid and hot meals, they said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Arrangements are being made for their return to state capital Gangtok, the officials said.

Soldiers even vacated their barracks to enable the accommodation of the stranded tourists, they added.

Also Read

Sikkim flash flood: Death toll rises to 21, over 100 missing | Details here

Over 2,400 tourists stranded in North Sikkim due to inclement weather

2,000 tourists stranded in Sikkim as rainfall leads to road blockage

All stranded tourists evacuated from Sikkim, no permit to be issued: DC

14 dead, 102 missing in Sikkim flash flood, 3,000 tourists stranded: Govt

India lays foundation stone for community development projects in Nepal

MP to welcome devotees travelling to Ayodhya for Ram temple consecration

Indian Americans to play crucial role in shaping nation's future: Bhutoria

Varanasi Sansad Employment Fair 2023: Over 11000 jobs offered to people

NGO founder says Parliament security breach accused kept his details shady

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :SikkimTouristssnowfallIndian Army

First Published: Dec 14 2023 | 11:34 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Foxconn set to open its first iPhone assembly plant in Bengaluru in April

Vedanta Resources secures debt refinancing worth $1.25 billion: Report

Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to get on-device AI for live translation: Report

WhatsApp rolls out feature to pin messages within one-on-one, group chats

India News

Delhi AQI: Air quality in several parts of Delhi 'very poor' on Thursday

Main conspirator somebody else in Parliament security breach: Report

Economy News

India-US relationship has moved in positive direction, says USISPF chief

Here to enhance partnership between EFTA, India: Norway's trade minister

Next Story