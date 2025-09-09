Nepal protests force Indian carriers to cancel Kathmandu flights, MEA warns

India on Tuesday advised its citizens to defer travel to Nepal until the situation stabilises after violent protests forced Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to resign. Flights between Delhi and Kathmandu were cancelled by Air India, IndiGo, Nepal Airlines and SpiceJet as demonstrators clashed with police and vandalised government buildings.

According to aviation analytics firm Cirium, a total of 208 flights per week were scheduled between India and Kathmandu in September. Of these, Indian carriers operating on the route were Air India, IndiGo, Air India Express and SpiceJet.

Air India has been operating 84 flights a week on the India-Kathmandu sector, IndiGo 50 flights per week, while Air India Express and SpiceJet each operated 14 weekly services, Cirium stated.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said: “In view of the developing situation in Nepal, Indian citizens are advised to defer travel there until the situation has stabilised.” Amid the unrest, airlines cancelled multiple flights to and from Kathmandu. An Air India spokesperson said: “In view of the current situation prevailing in Kathmandu, the following flights AI2231/2232, AI2219/2220, AI217/218 and AI211/212 operating on the Delhi-Kathmandu-Delhi route have been cancelled today. We are closely monitoring the situation and will share further updates. At Air India, the safety of our passengers and crew remains top priority.” IndiGo stated on X that Kathmandu airport had been closed for operations and “all flights to and from Kathmandu stand suspended as of now.” It added that affected passengers could choose alternate flights or claim refunds, while the airline was “closely monitoring the developments and coordinating with local authorities to resume operations at the earliest.”

Nepal Airlines also cancelled its services, while SpiceJet said on X: “Due to the prevailing situation in Kathmandu, our flights to and from Kathmandu stand cancelled for 10 September 2025. The information will be communicated to all passengers via SMS/Email on their registered contact details.” While the immediate impact was yet to be assessed, travel portals said air cancellations had begun trickling in after protests broke out in Nepal and the country closed its borders to tourists. India is Nepal’s top tourist market. "We are closely monitoring the situation in Nepal following the recent developments and the advisory issued by the Indian government," said a spokesperson at Yatra Online. Portals added that refunds for passengers would be processed and that travel to the Himalayan nation would recover once peace is restored.