Two Indian men jailed in Singapore for robbing and assaulting sex workers

Two Indian men, holidaying in Singapore, have been sentenced to five years and one month in prison each, alongside 12 strokes of the cane, after they were found guilty of robbing and assaulting two sex workers in separate hotel rooms. The men, Arokkiyasami Daison (23), and Rajendran Mayilarasan (27), pleaded guilty to voluntarily causing hurt during the robberies, according to a report by The Strait Times.

The court heard that both men arrived in Singapore from India on April 24. Two days later, while walking in the Little India district, they were approached by an unknown man offering the services of sex workers. The man provided the contact information of two women before leaving.

According to the case, Daison, claiming financial distress, suggested to Mayilarasan that they rob the women in hotel rooms. Mayilarasan agreed, and the first meeting took place at around 6 pm on the same day. Inside the room, the pair tied the victim’s hands and legs using clothing and physically assaulted her. They stole SGD 2,000 in cash, her jewellery, passport, and bank cards. Later that night, at approximately 11 pm, the men targeted a second woman at another hotel. They dragged her into the room and, while Mayilarasan covered her mouth, stole SGD 800 in cash, two mobile phones, and her passport. The victim was threatened not to leave the room until the perpetrators returned.

The crimes came to light the following day when the second victim confided in another individual, who alerted the authorities. The Singapore police quickly launched an investigation that led to the arrest of Daison and Mayilarasan. Both men appeared unrepresented in court and pleaded for leniency during mitigation. Daison, speaking through an interpreter, described his family situation: "My father passed away last year. I have three sisters, one of whom is married, and we have no money. That is why we did this." Mayilarasan added, "My wife and child are alone in India, and they are financially suffering."