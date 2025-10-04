Home / India News / Postal services resume in Manipur's Churachandpur after over two years

Postal services resume in Manipur's Churachandpur after over two years

Regular mail delivery had remained suspended in Churachandpur since the onset of the violence, in which over 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless

Manipur Security, Security
The vehicle reached the district headquarters at 11.30 am on Friday, unloaded letters, parcels and other consignments, and returned to Imphal around 12.40 pm
Press Trust of India Churachandpur
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2025 | 2:02 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Postal services resumed in Manipur's Churachandpur, with a mail van entering the district for the first time since the ethnic violence broke out in Manipur in May 2023, officials said on Saturday.

The vehicle reached the district headquarters at 11.30 am on Friday, unloaded letters, parcels and other consignments, and returned to Imphal around 12.40 pm, they said.

Regular mail delivery had remained suspended in Churachandpur since the onset of the violence, in which over 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless. The resumption of service marks a significant step towards restoring normal communication channels in the region.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NIA files chargesheet against key accused in Chandigarh grenade attack case

Manager, festival organiser may have poisoned Zubeen Garg, says bandmate

65 mn women screened under 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar' campaign: Nadda

Cyclone Shakti intensifies, set to bring heavy rain, strong winds to Mumbai

Tamil Nadu to deliver ration at doorsteps on Oct 6, 7, ahead of Diwali

Topics :ManipurManipur govtIndia Post

First Published: Oct 04 2025 | 2:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story