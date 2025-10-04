Postal services resume in Manipur's Churachandpur after over two years

Postal services resumed in Manipur's Churachandpur, with a mail van entering the district for the first time since the ethnic violence broke out in Manipur in May 2023, officials said on Saturday.
The vehicle reached the district headquarters at 11.30 am on Friday, unloaded letters, parcels and other consignments, and returned to Imphal around 12.40 pm, they said.
Regular mail delivery had remained suspended in Churachandpur since the onset of the violence, in which over 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless. The resumption of service marks a significant step towards restoring normal communication channels in the region.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app