NIA files chargesheet against key accused in Chandigarh grenade attack case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted a key accused in the Chandigarh Sector 10 grenade attack case, masterminded by foreign-based Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorists, an official statement issued on Saturday said.

Abhijot Singh alias Babba alias Gopi, a Punjab resident who was arrested in April this year for his involvement in the attack, has been charged in the supplementary chargesheet filed before a special NIA court in Chandigarh on Friday, it said.

The attack, which targeted a retired Punjab Police officer, was part of a conspiracy to spread fear in the society, said the statement issued by the probe agency.

The conspiracy was orchestrated by Pakistan-based BKI terrorist Harwinder Singh alias Rinda, in collusion with US-based gangster Happy Passia, it said. As per the NIA investigations, Passia was responsible for the recruitment and funding, and for providing weapons and explosives to the India-based operatives. Both Rinda and Passia were chargesheeted as absconders, along with two arrested accused, Rohan Masih and Vishal Masih, in March last year. During the investigation, the NIA identified Abhijot as a co-conspirator in the case, leading to his arrest. Investigations have revealed that Abhijot had travelled to Armenia in December 2023, where he came in contact with Passia's terror node Shamsher Shera, the statement said.