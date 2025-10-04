Home / India News / 65 mn women screened under 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar' campaign: Nadda

The ministry also informed that over 430,000 blood donors have been registered (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2025 | 1:01 PM IST
Union Health Minister J P Nadda said on Saturday said 6.5 crore women have been screened through nearly 1.8 million health camps across the country under the 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar' campaign  Terming it a "historic milestone", Nadda said the campaign reflects the nation's collective resolve to prioritise women's health for stronger families and thriving communities.

In a post on X, Nadda said, "Launched on September 17 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the two-week-long #SwasthNariSashaktParivar Abhiyaan concluded on 2nd October after achieving historic milestones of screening 6 crore 50 lakh women, through nearly 1.8 million health camps organised across the country."  "This extraordinary achievement reflects the nation's collective resolve to place women's health at the heart of strong families and thriving COMMUNITIES," he said.

Nadda called for continuing the momentum by encouraging every woman to prioritise her well-being, adopt regular health check-ups, and lead the way towards a healthier, empowered future.

The health ministry on Friday said more than 1,780 million citizens were screened for hypertension and 1.72 crore for diabetes during the campaign. More than 37 lakh women were screened for breast cancer, and over 19 lakh for cervical cancer. Oral cancer screening covered more than 69 lakh people.

Additionally, more than 62.60 lakh antenatal check-ups were conducted, while more than 1.43 crore children received life-saving vaccines.

Besides, more than 1.51 crore were screened for anaemia, over 85 lakh for tuberculosis and 10.23 lakh for Sickle Cell Disease, the ministry said.

Nutrition counselling sessions reached more than 1.16 crore people, while 10.69 lakh Ni-kshay Mitras have been registered, it said.

The ministry also informed that over 430,000 blood donors have been registered, and more than 10.69 lakhs Ayushman/PM-JAY cards have been issued.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Jagat Prakash NaddaHealthcare in IndiaHealth MinistryNational Health Mission

First Published: Oct 04 2025 | 1:01 PM IST

