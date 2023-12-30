Coast Guard DG briefs Dy NSA on maritime safety, coastal security

Indian Coast Guard Chief Rakesh Pal on Friday met Deputy National Security Advisor Pankaj Kumar Singh and briefed him on the maritime safety and coastal security of the country.

According to the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), "Indian Coast Guard chief Director General Rakesh Pal today met Deputy National Security Advisor Pankaj Kumar Singh, and briefed him about the ICG charter, role and function, including additional responsibilities of maritime safety and coastal security of Bharat."

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, IG Bhisham Sharma, Commander of Coast Guard Region(West) called on Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais.

The Flag Officer apprised the Governor about the India Coast Guard charter and maritime perspective including Coastal Security pertaining to the state of Maharashtra.

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) is a maritime law enforcement and search and rescue agency of India with jurisdiction over its territorial waters including its contiguous zone and exclusive economic zone.

The Indian Coast Guard's motto is Vayam Rakshamah, which translates from Sanskrit as "We Protect".