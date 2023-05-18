Indian Navy Ship 'Batti Malv' visits Sri Lanka's Trincomalee port

Indian Navy Ship 'Batti Malv' visited Sri Lanka's Trincomalee port and participated in Maritime Partnership Exercise with SLNS Ranadheera.

INS Batti Malv visited Trincomalee on May 16-17, where social initiatives included a beach cleaning drive, interaction with school children and a yoga session took place.

"Indian Navy ship Batti Malv visited Trincomale on 16-17 May. The Commanding Officer called on Commander Eastern Naval Area. Social initiatives included beach cleaning drive, interaction with school children and a yoga session," tweeted the High Commission of India in Colombo.

Furthermore, training engagements were also carried out on VBSS (Visit Board Search and Seisure), sports and Ship's capability.

"Post-departure, participated in Maritime Partnership Exercise with SLNS Ranadheera.The visit marks a significant step in strengthening India-Sri Lanka cooperation in addressing shared maritime security challenges," the High Commission of India in Colombo tweeted.

The Indian Navy's third patrol ship of the Bangaram class, INS Batti Malv, is built for interception against fast-moving surface vessels and search and rescue operations in coastal and exclusive economic zone waters.

Earlier in January this year, the Sri Lankan Navy welcomed the Indian Naval Ship (INS) 'Delhi', which arrived at the Port of Trincomalee. During the ship's stay, the crew participated in several programmes organized by the Sri Lanka Navy to promote cooperation and goodwill between the two navies, according to the statement released by Sri Lankan Navy.