Home / India News / Gujarat cabinet nod to set up 21 new industrial estates to boost employment

Gujarat cabinet nod to set up 21 new industrial estates to boost employment

The Gujarat cabinet has given its approval to a proposal of setting up 21 new industrial estates across 13 districts in the state, an official said

Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
Gujarat cabinet nod to set up 21 new industrial estates to boost employment

1 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 8:24 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Gujarat cabinet has given its approval to a proposal of setting up 21 new industrial estates across 13 districts in the state, an official said.

Notably, the Gujarat government in March informed the Legislative Assembly that it was planning to establish new industrial estates in the state so that local youth get employment near their native places.

During the cabinet meeting held in Gandhinagar on Wednesday, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel gave a nod to the proposal of setting up 21 new industrial estates and also in-principle approval to prepare a pre-feasibility assessment report, a release said.

The pre-feasibility study would cover various aspects, such as availability of land to establish estates, demand and supply factors and agricultural production in those areas, it said.

These 21 new estates, to be managed by the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC), will be established in Rajkot, Mehsana, Mahisagar, Bharuch, Banaskantha, Patan, Chhotaudepur, Gir Somnath, Gandhinagar, Kheda, Amreli, Anand and Junagadh districts.

Also Read

Latest news LIVE: Bhupendra Patel takes oath as Gujarat CM for second term

After massive mandate, Gujarat's BJP-led govt eyes $1 tn economy by 2030

Bhupendra Patel to take oath as Gujarat CM on Monday; PM Modi to attend

Gujarat polls phase 2 underway, PM Modi to vote in Ahmedabad today

Bhupendra Patel resigns as Gujarat CM, BJP to elect new leader on Saturday

Will try to get back Shivaji's sword from UK next month, says Maha minister

Higher education sector in doldrums in Kerala: Congress slams Kerala govt

HC grants protection from coercive steps to Wankhede in Aryan Khan case

Stakeholder consultation for next phase of Delhi EV policy on May 24

Top headlines: India EV penetration at 1.1%, RBI surplus to surpass targets

Topics :Gujaratindustry

First Published: May 18 2023 | 9:34 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story