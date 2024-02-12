Indian Navy veterans released from death sentence in Qatar; 7 return home

The eight former Indian Navy officers who were detained in Qatar on charges of espionage have been released from their death sentence, with seven of them returning to India, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed on Monday.

The official statement released by the Government of India read, "The Government of India welcomes the release of eight Indian nationals working for the Dahra Global company who were detained in Qatar. Seven out of the eight of them have returned to India. We appreciate the decision by the Emir of the State of Qatar to enable the release and homecoming of these nationals."

The MEA expressed gratitude towards the Emir of Qatar for facilitating the release and homecoming of the Indian nationals, emphasising the significance of bilateral relations between the two nations. This development follows a recent meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad, where they discussed various aspects of the bilateral relationship.

What was the case against the Indian Navy veterans in Qatar?

The veterans, employed by Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy Services in Qatar, were arrested in August 2022 on allegations of espionage. The private firm, owned by retired squadron leader Khamis al-Ajmi, provided training and services to Qatar's armed forces and security agencies.

The charges, which were not publicly disclosed, were filed against the Indian nationals on March 24, 2023. The men's families were not informed of the charges, and bail requests were repeatedly denied.

The situation escalated when the officers were sentenced to death on October 26, 2023, following delays in legal proceedings.

On November 24, a Qatar court accepted the appeal against the death sentences , bringing some hope for a relaxed sentence following diplomatic interventions by India.

Describing the judgement, the MEA then said, "We have noted the verdict today of the Court of Appeal of Qatar in the Dahra Global case, in which the sentences have been reduced.

On December 28, 2023, a Qatari Court officially reduced the sentence to extended imprisonment.

READ: Wouldn't have been possible: Freed Navy vets praise PM on return from Qatar The released Navy veterans included Commander Purnendu Tiwari, Commander Sanjeev Gupta, Commander Sugunakar Pakala, Commander Amit Nagpal, Captain Navtej Singh Gill, Captain Saurabh Vasisht, Captain Birendra Kumar Verma, and sailor Ragesh Gopakumar, had served the Indian Navy with distinction for up to 20 years, holding crucial positions and serving as instructors.

What were they doing in Qatar?

The former Navy personnel were employed by a defence company, Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy Services. Owned by Omani national Khamis al-Ajmi, a retired squadron leader of the Royal Omani Air Force, the company provided training and related services to Qatar's armed forces. Most of the arrested men had been working at the company for four to six years.

The company owner was arrested alongside the Indian Navy officers but was released in November last year.

Why were they arrested?

The exact charges were not officially declared by either Qatar or the Indian government. However, media reports suggested that espionage activities were behind the cause of the arrest. The men were accused of leaking information on Qatar's confidential submarine deal with Italy and allegedly spying for Israel. The submarines reportedly comprised advanced stealth technology.

Upon returning to Delhi, the Navy officers praised the efforts of the Indian government and the Prime Minister.

Outside the airport in New Delhi, one of the Navy officers told ANI, "We waited almost for 18 months to be back in India. We are extremely grateful to the PM. It wouldn't have been possible without his personal intervention and his equation with Qatar. We are grateful to the Government of India from the bottom of our hearts for every effort that has been made and this day won't have been possible without those efforts."



