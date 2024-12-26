Heated sleeper coaches, tight security: 5 new trains from Delhi to Kashmir

Indian Railways is preparing to introduce five new trains that will connect the Kashmir region with the rest of the country, after nearly 30 years since the project was first sanctioned. These trains will operate from the national capital and traverse the Himalayan region, offering much-awaited connectivity.

Comfortable sleeper trains

The trains will be equipped with sleeper AC coaches, designed with heating systems to ensure passenger comfort, especially as some parts of the route pass through snow-covered areas, according to a report by The Indian Express.

Due to security concerns in Jammu and Kashmir, enhanced security measures will be implemented for these services.

The report quoted an official as saying that the manufacturing of these five rakes has been completed, and the trains are ready for service. They may be launched in the first month of 2025, though not all five will begin at once. Each train will have 22 coaches.

Currently, there are no plans to operate Vande Bharat sleeper trains from Delhi. However, an 8-coach Vande Bharat train with chair car seating will run between Katra and Baramulla as part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link Project (USBRL), the official said, as quoted by the report.

Snow-resistant design

The trains are being designed to withstand harsh weather conditions. The coaches' wheels and engine front glass are engineered to prevent snow accumulation, while onboard heating systems will ensure that any snow that does form is defrosted, maintaining smooth operations even in sub-zero temperatures, the report said.

Heightened passenger security

A special focus has been placed on the safety and security of passengers. The trains will undergo sanitation before departing from any platform, and travellers heading to Srinagar will go through a security check akin to those at airports. There will also be increased Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel onboard compared to other routes, the report further mentioned.

Approval for full launch awaited

The train service is contingent on approval from the Commission of Railway Safety (CRS). The Katra to Reasi stretch of the 272-km long Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link project is still under construction, and the CRS has yet to inspect this section.

The CRS inspection is expected by the first week of January, and the trial run of tower wagons on the cable-stayed railway bridge at Anji Khad (connecting Katra and Reasi) is currently in progress, the report said citing the official.

Challenges facing the project

The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link, sanctioned in 1994-95, faced delays because of landslides and geological challenges, which raised costs to Rs 37,500 crore. The line features the 359-m-high Chenab Bridge, towering 47 metres above the Eiffel Tower.

The first three phases of the project were completed by 2014, enabling train services between Baramulla and Banihal in Kashmir, and between Jammu, Udhampur, and Katra in the Jammu region. The construction of the Katra-Banihal section has been the most challenging due to the region’s complex geology and extensive river systems. However, key sections of this stretch have already been commissioned.

A 48-km section from Banihal to Sangaldan was launched in February 2024, and another 46-km stretch from Sangaldan to Reasi received CRS authorization in July 2024. If the CRS approves the Katra-Reasi section, train services will be launched shortly thereafter.

Touching Kashmir to Kanyakumari

With the completion of the USBRL project, the government plans to connect Kashmir to Kanyakumari, creating a direct rail route linking the far North and South of India. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently announced that the project is ready, and trains will begin operating on this route within the next four months, marking a significant milestone for India’s rail infrastructure.