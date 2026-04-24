Indian Railways to run 18,262 summer special train trips to ease rush

Indian Railways is set to operate 18,262 special train trips during the peak summer travel season to manage the expected surge in passenger traffic and ensure smoother connectivity across high-demand routes, the Ministry of Railways said on Friday.

According to the Ministry, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reviewed the operation of summer special trains in New Delhi.

"Hon'ble MR AshwiniVaishnaw reviews the operation of Summer Special Trains in New Delhi, as Indian Railways plans 18,262 special train trips during the peak summer travel period to ease passenger movement and strengthen connectivity across high-demand routes," the Ministry of Railways wrote on X. Indian Railways is easing passenger flow and improving travel convenience through large-scale deployment of special trains across high-demand routes and corridors, the release said.

During the peak summer travel period (15 April-15 July 2026), the Railways is planning to operate 18,262 summer special train trips to enhance connectivity and ease congestion. Till date, 11,878 train trips have been notified, and remaining trains are also being notified for the benefit of passengers. This large-scale deployment reflects a calibrated approach supported by improved rake availability, optimized scheduling, and continuous monitoring. According to the Ministry of Railways, all efforts are being taken to ensure smooth movement of passengers at station regions like New Delhi, Mumbai (including LTT, CSMT, Pune), Surat (including Udhna), Ahmedaba, Bangalore, etc. As part of these efforts, Western Railway's proactive measures at Udhna station through real-time crowd management, enhanced on-ground support and efficient train operations reflect how zonal-level initiatives are effectively complementing the national effort to deliver a safe, convenient and hassle-free travel experience for passengers.