Indian Republic Day 2024: History, importance, and all you need to know

"The Constitution is not a mere lawyer's document, it is a vehicle of life and its spirit is always the spirit of Age", Dr BR Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution had stated.

To recognize the adoption of this constitution of our country' in 1950, people observe India's 75th Republic Day, the feature of which are the tableaus that show India's rich practice, cultural legacy, displays of the country's progress and accomplishments, and furthermore air shows by the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force. In the capital cities of all Indian states, the Republic Day Parade and Beating the Retreat ceremonies are already in full swing.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Indian Republic Day 2024: History and Importance Republic Day recognizes the adoption of the Constitution of India on January 26, 1950. While India acquired freedom from the English Raj in 1947, it was only after January 26, 1950, that the Constitution of India happened, and the nation turned into a sovereign state, proclaiming itself as a republic. The Constituent Assembly conducted for the first time on December 9, 1946, and for the last time on November 26, 1949. A year later, the Constitution was adopted. Dr BR Ambedkar headed the Drafting Council of the Constitution and on this day, India additionally observes Constitution Day.





ALSO READ: Republic Day 2024: Here are interesting facts, theme, chief guests and more The spirit of independent India is celebrated on Republic Day because on this day in 1930, the Indian National Congress declared Purna Swaraj from colonial rule. Republic Day likewise signifies Indian citizens' ability to pick their government democratically, so the nation marks it as a national holiday to celebrate the foundation of the Indian Constitution.

Republic Day 2024: Celebrations Republic Day celebrations are set apart with much energy in the country. The President raises the national flag on this day, which is followed by spectacular cultural and military pageantry.





ALSO READ: Republic Day 2024 Parade: Check what makes this year's parade special Furthermore, the Indian President distributes Padma Awards to the deserving country's civilians and daring soldiers are awarded Ashok Chakra, Paramvir Chakra and Vir Chakra. Millions of people are also able to watch the Republic Day Parade live and online every year.

75th Republic Day 2024: Parade time and theme The theme of the Republic Day 2024 parade is 'Viksit Bharat’ and ‘Bharat- Loktantra ki Matruka', underlining India's role as a nurturer of a democracy and is scheduled to start at 10:30 am on Friday, January 26, at Kartavya Path in New Delhi where it is supposed to keep going for around 90 minutes.

The venue has a seating limit of 77,000, out of which 42,000 seats are used by the general audience. The Chief Guest of this year's Republic Day will be French President Emmanuel Macron, thus, the parade will include a 95-member marching contingent and a 33-member band France contingent.