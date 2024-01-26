Republic Day 2024 parade: 5 special things to watch out for this year

India is celebrating its 75th Republic Day on Friday. As a part of the celebrations, President Droupadi Murmu will lead the nation in celebrating Republic Day with a 90-minute parade on the ceremonial boulevard - Kartavya Path.

This year, French President Emmanuel Macron will attend the celebrations as the chief guest. The Republic Day parade will commence at 10:30 am and will be held for around 90 minutes.

This year’s Republic Day parade will be women-centric, showcasing India’s Nari Shakti.