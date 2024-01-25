Republic Day 2024: Here's interesting facts, theme, chief guests and more

Indian Armed Forces Band during rehearsals for the Beating Retreat ceremony ahead of Republic Day, at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

Republic Day preparation has been started across the country. Kartavya Path will be the focus point tomorrow where the Indian army, navy, air force, police, and paramilitary groups will perform parades in front of thousands of onlookers.

The Republic Day 2024 parade will begin at 10:30 am on January 26 and will follow the route from Vijay Chowk to Kartavya Path. Over 77,000 people will mark their presence, and out of them, around 42,000 seats will be reserved for the general public.

What is the theme for Republic Day 2024?





This year's theme will emphasise on essential qualities of Indian democracy with "Viksit Bharat" and "Bharat - Loktantra ki Matruka."

Republic Day 2024 significance

India did not have a constitution when it achieved Independence from the British empire on 15 August 1947. Thereafter, India framed and adopted the constitution on 26 November 1949 which officially came into effect on 26 January 1950.

The Indian constitution was crafted by prominent leaders like Dr BR Ambedkar, Dr Rajendra Prasad, B.N. Rau and many others. Since then, the day has been marked as national pride, and it is celebrated every year as Republic Day on January 26.

Republic Day commemorates citizens of India with the power to choose their government, and this day is a national holiday to commemorate the establishment of the Indian constitution.

Republic Day 2024 celebration

The President of India unfurls the national flag, and all the attendees sing the National Anthem 'Jana Gana Mana.' After this, a 21-gun salute is fired by the Indian Army and then begins a spectacular parade and cultural tableau. It is celebrated with complete enthusiasm across the country.





On this day, the Indian president also gives away Padma awards to the shortlisted civilians and other awards like paramvir Chakra, Ahsok Chakra, and Vir Chakra are also awarded to brave soldiers. The Republic Day parade is telecasted live every year so that millions of people can easily watch it.

Republic Day 2024 Chief Guest

President of France Emmanuel Macron is the chief guest for Republic Day 2024.

The Republic Day remains a meticulously planned day, with a spectacular parade, blending patriotic ceremonies and tributes to the nation's unity, diversity and progress in 2024.

Interesting facts about Republic Day 2024