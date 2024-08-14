Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Indian sports has made great progress in last decade: President Murmu

In her address to the nation on the eve of Independence Day, President Murmu described these accomplishments as exemplary demonstrations of "dedication and hardwork."

The president also celebrated the Indian cricket team's recent T20 World Cup victory. | Photo: PTI
President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday commended the remarkable achievements of Indian athletes, particularly highlighting the nation's performance at the recent Olympic Games in Paris and Rohit Sharma-led cricket team's triumph in the T20 World Cup.

She noted that the past decade has seen significant advancements in sports in India, attributing this progress to the government's prioritisation of sports infrastructure development.

"Our athletes have excelled on the global stage, and their recent achievements will inspire future generations," said President Murmu.

India's impressive medal tally was six at the Paris Olympics, which included a silver and five bronze medals. Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was the lone silver-winner, adding to his gold in the Tokyo Games making him a bonafide legend in Indian athletics.

Pistol shooter Manu Bhaker became the first Indian after independence to win two medals in the same edition of the Games with her bronze finish in the 10m air pistol and 10m air pistol mixed team (partnering Sarabjot Singh) competitions.
 

The president also celebrated the Indian cricket team's recent T20 World Cup victory, which brought immense joy to fans across the country.

The win marked the team's first ICC trophy in 11 years and was followed by a grand victory parade in Mumbai, attended by thousands of supporters.

This triumph was particularly poignant as it coincided with the retirement of cricket stars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from the T20 International format.

Highlighting the growing prominence of chess in India, President Murmu lauded the achievements of young players like D Gukesh and R Praggnanandhaa, suggesting that their success heralds the dawn of an "Indian era in chess".

She emphasised that Indian youngsters are also making strides in badminton, tennis, and various other sports, inspiring the next generation to pursue excellence.

"In badminton, tennis and other sports, our youngsters are making a mark on the world stage. Their achievements have inspired the next generation too," Murmu added.


