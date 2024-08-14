IndiGo inducts 77 female pilots to mark 77 yrs of country's independence

IndiGo on Wednesday inducted 77 female pilots for its Airbus and ATR planes to celebrate 77 years of the country's independence.

With the latest induction, the carrier has more than 800 female pilots.

The induction of 72 female pilots for the Airbus fleet and 5 for the ATR fleet to celebrate 77 years of the country's independence marks a milestone, the airline said in a release.

The airline has around 14 per cent women pilots compared to a global average of 7-9 per cent women pilots in the workforce, it added.

Captain Ashim Mitra, Senior Vice President of Flight Operations at IndiGo, said the airline has always promoted a workplace that thrives on diversity and inclusivity.