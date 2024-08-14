Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / IndiGo inducts 77 female pilots to mark 77 yrs of country's independence

IndiGo inducts 77 female pilots to mark 77 yrs of country's independence

The induction of 72 female pilots for the Airbus fleet and 5 for the ATR fleet to celebrate 77 years of the country's independence marks a milestone

indigo airlines, indigo
The airline has around 14 per cent women pilots compared to a global average of 7-9 per cent women pilots in the workforce. | Photo: Reuters
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 7:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

IndiGo on Wednesday inducted 77 female pilots for its Airbus and ATR planes to celebrate 77 years of the country's independence.

With the latest induction, the carrier has more than 800 female pilots.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The induction of 72 female pilots for the Airbus fleet and 5 for the ATR fleet to celebrate 77 years of the country's independence marks a milestone, the airline said in a release.

The airline has around 14 per cent women pilots compared to a global average of 7-9 per cent women pilots in the workforce, it added.

Captain Ashim Mitra, Senior Vice President of Flight Operations at IndiGo, said the airline has always promoted a workplace that thrives on diversity and inclusivity.

Among other initiatives, IndiGo has introduced life cycle initiatives that provide flexibility to lady pilots with children under five years old to choose a reduced flying contract.

As of March 31, 2024, the airline had 36,860 permanent employees, including 5,038 pilots and 9,363 cabin crew.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Six infants among 205 people evacuated by Air India from B'desh amid unrest

Air India, Vistara, IndiGo to operate scheduled flights to Dhaka today

IndiGo, Air India cancel their flights to Dhaka amid Bangladesh unrest

IndiGo to introduce flights to 7 new global destinations by end of FY25

Indigo faces backlash for cheerful tone on flight disruptions in Delhi rain

Topics :Independence DayIndiGoAirline sectorwomen pilot

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story