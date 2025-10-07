23-year-old man arrested over fatal shooting of Indian student in Texas

A 23-year-old man, Richard Damion Florez, has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Chandrashekar Pole, a 28-year-old Indian student from Hyderabad, in the US. The incident occurred on October 3 at the Fort Worth Express gas station on Eastchase Parkway in Texas, leaving the local Indian-American community shocked.

Florez allegedly shot Pole while he was working a part-time shift at the gas station, before fleeing the scene in the same car he had arrived in.

Suspect fires at another vehicle, crashes into a house

After shooting Pole, Florez reportedly fired at another vehicle about a mile away, though no one in that car was injured. He then crashed his car into a metal gate of a house on Meadowbrook Drive and attempted to enter the residence.

Responding to a call from a resident, police arrived at the scene and arrested Florez. Authorities recovered a firearm from his vehicle. The suspect was first taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries sustained during the incident but has since been booked for homicide. Police confirmed that the investigation is ongoing and the motive behind the shooting remains unclear. Why Chandrashekar Pole moved to Texas Chandrashekar Pole had completed his Bachelor of Dental Surgery in Hyderabad before moving to the US two years ago to pursue a Master's degree in Data Analytics at the University of North Texas, Denton. To support himself, he worked part-time at the Fort Worth gas station where the tragic incident occurred.