Delhi witnesses light to moderate rain with thunderstorms, gusty winds

For Tuesday, the minimum temperature is expected to be near normal, while the maximum temperature is likely to be above normal by 1-2°C

The national capital experienced a few spells of light to moderate rain at many places. (Photo: PTI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 6:27 AM IST
The national capital experienced a few spells of light to moderate rain at many places, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds with speeds of 30-40 kmph during the early morning hours on Tuesday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Visuals from Indira Gandhi International Airport indicated that there was light rain.

The national capital recorded a temperature of 21.8°C as of 2:30 AM IST. The humidity levels soared to 98 per cent. Winds remain calm, contributing to the still and foggy atmosphere.

For Tuesday, the minimum temperature is expected to be near normal, while the maximum temperature is likely to be above normal by 1-2°C. The predominant surface winds are expected to blow from the north-northeast direction at speeds of up to 15 kmph during the morning.

In the afternoon, easterly winds with speeds of less than 10 kmph will prevail, gradually decreasing to less than 8 kmph from the southeast direction during the evening and night, as per the IMD forecast.

On Wednesday, Delhi is likely to witness a partly cloudy sky. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to range between 31-33°C and 20-22°C, respectively, with both temperatures remaining near normal. The predominant surface winds are forecasted to blow from the northeast direction at speeds of 5-10 kmph during the morning.

Winds will gradually increase to 10-15 kmph from the northwest direction during the afternoon and remain at 10-15 kmph from the northwest direction during the evening and night, according to IMD.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the city is expected to experience a mainly clear sky. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be in the range of 31-33°C and 20-22°C, respectively, with both temperatures near normal. The predominant surface winds are expected to blow from the northwest direction at speeds of 5-10 kmph during the morning.

Winds will increase to 10-15 kmph from the northwest direction during the afternoon and remain at 10-15 kmph from the northwest direction during the evening and night, according to the IMD.

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 6:27 AM IST

