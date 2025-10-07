Delhi Police release lawyer who tried to attack CJI Gavai in Supreme Court

The Delhi Police have released 71-year-old lawyer Rakesh Kishore, who attempted to throw a shoe at Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai during working hours at the Supreme Court on Monday.

According to a Delhi police official, they released Kishore after the Supreme Court registry refused to press any charges against the septuagenarian.

The lawyer had entered the Court No. 1 and attempted to throw a shoe at the CJI-led bench. He was immediately apprehended by the security personnel and escorted out.

As per sources, the attacker, while being escorted out, said "Sanatan ka apman nahi sahega Hindustan."

Following his failed attempt to attack the CJI, Kishore was handed over to Delhi Police. The police questioned him for three hours before releasing him.