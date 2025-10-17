Indian telecom among top 3 globally, govt working to improve: Scindia

Indian telecom services are among the top three globally and efforts are on to further improve them, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Friday.

He said that more stringent norms for monitoring quality of service at cell level has been put in place from October 1.

"It will not be an exaggeration to say that Indian telecom services are among top 3 nations and our efforts are on to improve them further," the minister said.

Telecom regulator Trai has implemented norms that were used to measure quality of services at circle level to cell level.

The minister said that telecom operators have submitted first report based on new norms and discussions are on to resolve issues where their quality of service is not as per the benchmark.