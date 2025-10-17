Indian telecom among top 3 globally, govt working to improve: Scindia

Indian telecom services are among the top three globally and efforts are on to further improve them, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Friday.
He said that more stringent norms for monitoring quality of service at cell level has been put in place from October 1.
"It will not be an exaggeration to say that Indian telecom services are among top 3 nations and our efforts are on to improve them further," the minister said.
Telecom regulator Trai has implemented norms that were used to measure quality of services at circle level to cell level.
The minister said that telecom operators have submitted first report based on new norms and discussions are on to resolve issues where their quality of service is not as per the benchmark.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app