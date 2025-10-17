Green cracker nod to boost diwali fireworks use by 40% in Delhi-NCR: Report

The Supreme Court order, allowing the sale and bursting of green crackers in Delhi-NCR region, may increase the number of families bursting fire crackers by 40 per cent as compared to the last year, raising fears that 'regular fireworks' could also make a comeback, a LocalCircles study said.

The study, conducted among more than 38,000 residents across Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad, said "34 per cent of families in Delhi-NCR surveyed are likely to burn crackers this Diwali; half of them may also burn regular crackers in addition to the green ones." Of the total number of people surveyed, 17 per cent said they would burst only green crackers, while another 17 per cent said they would use both green and regular crackers, the study noted, indicating that the illegal sale and use of conventional fireworks may persist despite restrictions.

The study added that the rise comes after the apex court's order of October 15, which permitted the sale and bursting of only CSIR-NEERI-certified green crackers with QR codes in Delhi-NCR between October 18 and 20, allowing bursting from 6 am to 7 am and 8 pm to 10 pm. Chief Justice of India B R Gavai said the court had taken a "balanced approach" to allow celebrations without compromising the environment. The bench, also comprising Justice K Vinod Chandran, directed that violations would attract strict action, including cancellation of licenses and registrations. The study further said that despite the complete ban last year, residents across Delhi-NCR had burst crackers, leading to a sharp post-Diwali spike in pollution. It warned that this year's relaxation may result in regular crackers entering the region from neighbouring states such as Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan.