Network Planning Group under PM GatiShakti evaluates infra projects

The Network Planning Group under the PM GatiShakti initiative on Friday evaluated key infrastructure projects, including two road works under the highways ministry, two rail plans, and a metro rail link under the housing ministry.

“The projects were evaluated for their conformity to the PM GatiShakti principles of integrated multimodal infrastructure, last-mile connectivity to economic and social nodes and ‘Whole of Government’ approach,” the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said. The projects are expected to strengthen logistics, reduce travel time, and bring socio-economic benefits.

The Railways Ministry has proposed constructing a 65-km quadruple railway line between Hosapete and Ballari in Karnataka, an industrial and mineral-rich corridor, aiming to decongest routes, enhance freight capacity, and support the region’s economy.

It proposes to double the Gondia-Jabalpur railway line, which covers 230.5 kilometres (km) across Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. The project will ease congestion on the existing single-line corridor, and improve passenger and freight movement. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoRTH) has proposed to widen and upgrade the Mahwa–Mandawar stretch of National Highway 921 in Rajasthan. The highway will be improved and widened for 50 km, ensuring it can accommodate current demands as well as future growth in passenger and freight movement. MoRTH has also proposed the development of a six-lane elevated corridor, along with six lanes at grade and a dedicated service road, between Anisabad and Deedarganj in Bihar, covering 13.37 km.