Indians elated with Unesco tag for 'Maratha Military Landscapes': PM Modi

'Maratha Military Landscapes', representing extraordinary fortification and military system envisioned by the Maratha rulers, was on Friday inscribed on the coveted list of Unesco World Heritage sites

Modi, Narendra Modi
Modi called upon everyone to visit these forts and learn about the rich history of the Maratha Empire
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2025 | 12:53 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed the inscription of 'Maratha Military Landscapes' on the UNESCO World Heritage List, and said every Indian is elated with this recognition.

'Maratha Military Landscapes', representing extraordinary fortification and military system envisioned by the Maratha rulers, was on Friday inscribed on the coveted list. This is India's 44th property to receive the recognition.

In a post on X, Modi said, "When we speak of the glorious Maratha Empire, we associate it with good governance, military strength, cultural pride and emphasis on social welfare. The great rulers inspire us with their refusal to bow to any injustice."  "Every Indian is elated with this recognition. These 'Maratha Military Landscapes' include 12 majestic forts, 11 of which are in Maharashtra and 1 is in Tamil Nadu," he added.

Modi called upon everyone to visit these forts and learn about the rich history of the Maratha Empire.

On the latest addition to the World Heritage List, the Culture Ministry said it reflected the country's enduring cultural legacy and showcased its diverse traditions of architectural brilliance, regional identity and historical continuity.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Narendra ModiUNESCOUnesco Heritage BuildingUNESCO heritage siteMaratha

First Published: Jul 12 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

