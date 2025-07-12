Home / India News / Amarnath Yatra: Fresh batch of 6,639 pilgrims leaves from Jammu base camp

Amarnath Yatra: Fresh batch of 6,639 pilgrims leaves from Jammu base camp

The pilgrims, including 1,462 women, 41 children and 181 sadhus and sadhvis, left for the twin base camps of Nunwan-Pahalgam in Anantnag and Baltal in Ganderbal in two separate convoys

Anantnag: Pilgrims ride on mules on their way towards the holy cave shrine of ‘Amarnath', in Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir
The 38-day annual pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre high cave shrine started from the two routes on July 3 and is scheduled to end on August 9 | (PTI Photo)
Press Trust of India Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2025 | 12:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The 11th batch of 6,639 pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu on Saturday to pay obeisance at the holy Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas, officials said.

The pilgrims, including 1,462 women, 41 children and 181 sadhus and sadhvis, left for the twin base camps of Nunwan-Pahalgam in Anantnag and Baltal in Ganderbal in two separate convoys under tight security arrangements in the early hours of the day, they said.

ALSO READ: Amarnath Yatra: 10th batch of over 6,400 pilgrims departs from Jammu

While 4,302 pilgrims are heading for Pahalgam base camp in a convoy of 159 vehicles, 2,337 pilgrims onboard 116 vehicles have preferred the Baltal route, the officials said.

The 38-day annual pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre high cave shrine started from the two routes on July 3 and is scheduled to end on August 9, coinciding with the Raksha Bandhan festival.

Over 1.65 lakh pilgrims have so far visited the shrine, which houses a naturally formed Shivlingam.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE updates: 8 injured after 4-storey building collapses in Delhi, rescue ops underway

Andhra to unveil policy to tackle declining fertility, says CM Naidu

AAIB releases report on Air India crash in Ahmedabad: All you need to know

Kerala nurse on death row in Yemen: Husband hopes for a positive response

Woman alleges rape at IIM Calcutta boys' hostel; accused arrested

Topics :Amarnath yatraAmarnath shrineAmarnath pilgrimsJammu and Kashmir

First Published: Jul 12 2025 | 12:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story