Two dead, eight injured in Delhi building collapse; rescue ops underway

Two people died and eight, including a one-year-old baby, were injured when a four-storey building collapsed in the Welcome area of northeast Delhi on Saturday morning, with a few still feared to be trapped under the rubble, officials said.

People who were trapped in the rubble include 10 members of a family who lived in the building and a few others who were near it, they said.

The Delhi Fire Services said a man and a woman were found dead after they were pulled out of the debris and their bodies were sent to GTB Hospital.

Eight people have been rushed to a hospital for treatment, while attempts to rescue others who may still be trapped in the debris are still underway.

A senior police officer said, "Around 7.04 am on Saturday, we received information at Welcome Police Station regarding the collapse of a four-storey building near Idgah, Welcome. When the police team reached the spot, they found that three storeys of the building had collapsed." ALSO READ: Three-storey building collapses in Delhi's Bada Hindu Rao area; 1 dead "So far, eight injured persons have been rescued -- seven have been shifted to JPC Hospital and one to GTB Hospital for treatment," he added. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Sandeep Lamba said, "The owner of the building, Matloob, resides in the building with his family members. The ground floor and first floor are unoccupied. The building opposite also sustained damage." Parvez (32), his wife Siza (21), his son Ahmad (14 months), and his brother Naved (19), who were in the building when it collapsed, have been rescued.

Govind (60) and his brother Ravi Kashyap (27) and their wives Deepa (56) and Jyoti (27), who were outside the building, also sustained injuries and were sent for treatment at a hospital. Anees Ahmad Ansari, who lives in the building opposite the building that collapsed, said he too sustained injuries in the incident. "As the building collapsed, the rubble hit our building and I also got injured. Everyone, including locals, is busy trying to rescue the family. We hope that they are safe," he said. The building collapsed when locals were out on their morning walks, many of whom acted as first responders and began trying to rescue those trapped before fire officials arrived at the spot.