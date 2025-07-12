AAIB releases report on Air India crash in Ahmedabad: All you need to know

The aircraft crashed into the hostel premises of BJ Medical College, near the airport boundary, killing 240 of the 241 passengers onboard. Only one passenger survived. The crash also claimed the lives of 19 people on the ground.

According to the AAIB, the aircraft was completely destroyed after it hit multiple buildings and caught fire. “The Aircraft was destroyed due to impact with the buildings on the ground and subsequent fire. A total of five buildings shown in the figure below were impacted and suffered major structural and fire damages,” the report said.

The report mentions that one of the pilots issued a distress signal moments before impact. “At about 08:09:05 UTC, one of the pilots transmitted ‘MAYDAY MAYDAY MAYDAY’. The ATCO enquired about the call sign. ATCO did not get any response but observed the aircraft crashing outside the airport boundary and activated the emergency response,” the report noted. ALSO READ: Boeing responds to AAIB report on Air India crash, vows to support probe There was no unusual bird activity reported in the area, and the aircraft began losing altitude before crossing the airport perimeter wall. Air India crash: Key findings from the preliminary report -No safety recommendations yet: At this early stage, the AAIB has not made any specific safety recommendations for the Boeing 787-8 aircraft or the GE GEnx-1B engines.

-Engine 1 showed partial recovery: Engine 1 initially failed but then began to recover. Its core speed, which had been decelerating, started to stabilise and move toward recovery. -Engine 2 failed to stabilise: Engine 2, though it relit, failed to regain stable core speed despite multiple fuel reintroduction efforts. -Fuel cutoff switches moved mid-flight: At 13:38:42 IST (08:08:42 UTC), when the aircraft reached 180 knots IAS, both engines' fuel cutoff switches were observed to move from 'run' to 'cutoff'. -Relight attempted immediately: The crew switched the fuel controls for both engines back to 'run' within seconds. Exhaust gas temperatures (EGTs) rose, suggesting the engines were being reignited. ALSO READ: Air India pays compensation to kin of two-thirds of Ahmedabad crash victims

-Cockpit voice recording: The cockpit voice recording revealed possible miscommunication between pilots. One pilot asked, “Why did you cut off?” The other replied, “I did not do so". -Engine speeds dropped below idle: Data from the Engine and Aircraft Flight Recorder (EAFR) showed that the N2 core speeds of both engines fell below the minimum idle level during the incident. -Rear flight recorder severely damaged: The rear EAFR could not be accessed using regular methods as it was heavily damaged in the crash. -Further evidence under review: The AAIB has said that more information is being collected from relevant stakeholders and will be assessed during the next phase of the investigation.

-Relight attempts reflected in data: EAFR data confirmed that EGT values increased when the engines were switched back to ‘run’, indicating combustion during relight attempts. Progress of the investigation The AAIB shared the current status of the investigation: -Wreckage documentation using drones has been completed. The wreckage has been shifted to a secure location near the airport. -Both engines have been recovered and quarantined for further examination. -Key aircraft components have been identified for detailed analysis. -Fuel samples from refuelling sources tested at the DGCA lab were found to be satisfactory. -A very small quantity of fuel retrieved from parts of the aircraft will undergo testing at a specialised facility.

-Forward EAFR data has been successfully downloaded and is under analysis. -Statements from eyewitnesses and the sole surviving passenger have been recorded. -Post-mortem reports of passengers and crew are being studied to match medical findings with technical analysis. -No recommendations for the aircraft or engine manufacturers have been issued at this point. -The AAIB is continuing its probe and will examine more records, evidence, and stakeholder inputs in the next stages.