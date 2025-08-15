Indians need to make sacrifices to keep independence alive: RSS chief

Noting that Indians should not be complacent about independence, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said they need to work hard and make sacrifices to keep it "alive" and also contribute to the world's prosperity and peace.
Bhagwat made the statement while addressing a gathering at the RSS office in Bhubaneswar on the occasion of Independence Day.
He said an Independent India too has its duty towards the entire world, which is facing innumerable problems and is unable to overcome them since 2,000 years.
"Our ancestors ensured India's Independence by making supreme sacrifices. We too need to be as hardworking as they and need to make similar sacrifices to keep it alive and to make the country self-confident and emerge as 'Vishwa Guru' (global leader) to guide the world engaged in quarrel," he said.
Indians must work hard as their ancestors did for three generations to get Independence, Bhagwat said, adding: This should be done on the basis of India's religion and intellect.
Indians also need to guide the world, said the chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).
He said India strives to bring peace and happiness to the world and to share its dharma' with others.
We got Independence to ensure that everyone in our country could attain happiness, courage, security, peace and respect. However, the world is faltering. It is our duty to provide the world with a solution and create a new world filled with happiness and peace based on our vision, rooted in religious principles," Bhagwat said.
He said there are environmental issues and quarrels across the world.
Under such a situation, it is India's duty to guide others, resolve issues and make the world peaceful and prosperous as a Vishwa Guru, he said.
Noting that Swatantra (independence) is a combination of two words - Swa (self) and Tantra (governance), Bhagwat said the country has become independent and people are now running the government.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
