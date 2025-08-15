Home / India News / Standing like a wall to protect interest of farmers, says PM Modi

Standing like a wall to protect interest of farmers, says PM Modi

This is the second time in 10 days that PM Modi has explicitly outlined India's stand on trade talks, stressing that the interests of small farmers, dairy producers will not be compromised

PM Narendra Modi
PM Modi also underlined the urgent need to produce fertilisers domestically to empower farmers and protect national food security | Image: Screen Grab
Sanjeeb MukherjeeAgencies New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 12:52 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reiterated his personal commitment to protect the interest of farmers, livestock rearers and fishermen while alluding to the US’ demand for a greater access to India’s agriculture and dairy markets, even as he said that there was an “urgent need” to produce fertilisers domestically.
 
“Modi will stand like a wall against any policy that threatens their interests. India will never compromise when it comes to protecting the interests of our farmers,” he said while addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort to mark the 79th Independence Day.
 
This is the second time in the last 10 days that Prime Minister Modi has explicitly explained India’s stand on trade negotiations, saying that he won’t compromise on the interest of small farmers, dairy and livestock growers.
 
The last occasion was the centenary celebrations of agriculture scientist MS Swaminathan in Pusa. It had come just a day after US President Donald Trump announced a 50 per cent import tariff on Indian goods.
 
His comments were widely welcomed by some farmers groups with the ministry of agriculture even organising a function to express its gratitude for the stand taken. 
 
Sources said the high tariff and the little progress that the bilateral trade deal has made so far has been mainly due to India’s steadfast reluctance to open up its farm sector to cheap imports from the US.
 
In the proposed trade agreement, the US is seeking reduced tariffs on products like corn, soybeans, apples, almonds and ethanol, as well as increased access for US dairy products.
 
New Delhi is, however, opposing these demands as these will have a direct bearing on farmers.
 
India has never given any duty concessions to any of its trading partners on this, including Australia and Switzerland, with whom it has signed trade agreements.
 
The Prime Minister, in his address, also called for the urgent need to produce fertilisers domestically to empower farmers and protect national food security.
 
He said reducing import dependence ensures that the nation’s agricultural sector thrives independently, safeguarding farmers’ welfare and strengthening India’s economic sovereignty.
 
Modi’s appeal comes at a time when India has been importing record quantities of urea, DAP and some other raw materials to provide critical input to farmers.
 
The appeal also comes amid a severe shortage of fertilisers across India in the critical kharif sowing season.
 
The shortage has happened due to low imports of Di-Ammonia Phosphate (DAP) and also erratic supplies of urea. Yesterday, several state ministers in a meeting with Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan demanded additional urea supplies.
 
Chouhan asked states to take strict action against hoarders and black marketers, adding that the Centre was already sending enough supplies.
 
DAP and urea are two most consumed fertilisers in India accounting for almost 90 per cent of total annual consumption of around 60 million tonnes estimated in 2023-24.
 
Of this, around 18 million tonnes is imported while the rest is domestically produced.
 
A call for self-sufficiency in fertiliser production could shed some of the dependency on imports which has become highly volatile since the last few years due to geo-political reasons.
   

Topics :Narendra ModiIndependence DayIndian FarmersTrump tariffs

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 12:26 PM IST

