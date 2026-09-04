IndiGo flight hits pole at Srinagar airport while being parked, no injuries

An Indigo flight from Navi Mumbai to Srinagar hit a pole while being parked at Srinagar airport on Friday. While the aircraft suffered damage, there were no injuries to the passengers or crew members.

Flight 6E 225 (VT-NOG) was being positioned at Bay No. 6 at 9.02 am when it came into contact with the Visual Docking Guidance System (VDGS) pole during the parking process, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) said in a statement.

"All passengers and crew members are safe, and no injuries have been reported," it said, adding that the passengers and crew safely deboarded using manual aircraft stairs.