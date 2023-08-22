Home / India News / IndiGo flight to Ranchi diverted to Nagpur after medical emergency on board

IndiGo flight to Ranchi diverted to Nagpur after medical emergency on board

According to officials, a passenger on board the flight fell ill prompting the crew to divert the aircraft

ANIPress Trust of India
The passenger was offloaded and was rushed to a nearby hospital for further medical assistance, officials informed, adding, however, that he did not survive

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2023 | 12:02 PM IST
An Indigo flight from Mumbai to Ranchi was diverted to Nagpur after a medical emergency on board, officials said.

According to officials, a passenger on board the flight fell ill prompting the crew to divert the aircraft.

The IndiGo flight - 6E 5093 - touched down at Nagpur.

The passenger was offloaded and was rushed to a nearby hospital for further medical assistance, officials informed, adding, however, that he did not survive.

"Unfortunately, the passenger did not survive. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones," the carrier said in a statement.

Further details are awaited.

First Published: Aug 22 2023 | 12:02 PM IST

