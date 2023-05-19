The airline informed the cabin crew that a bonus amount equal to three per cent of their FY23 salary would be paid to them along with the May salary.
IndiGo hadn't given a bonus to its crew for three years since it incurred losses due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The annual increments paid to pilots were reintroduced from April, while the salaries were restored to pre-pandemic level last November.
The bonus payout comes amid a financial turnaround that saw a record fourth quarter profit of Rs 919 crore. The additional payout is also being seen as a move to attract and retain workforce.