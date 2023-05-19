Home / India News / IndiGo reinstates cabin crew bonus after 2nd consecutive profitable quarter

IndiGo reinstates cabin crew bonus after 2nd consecutive profitable quarter

IndiGo hadn't paid crew bonus for three years as it incurred losses due to the Covid-19 pandemic

Aneesh Phadnis Mumbai
IndiGo reinstates cabin crew bonus after 2nd consecutive profitable quarter

May 19 2023
IndiGo has reinstated the annual bonus it pays to its cabin crew, with the airline reporting its second consecutive profitable quarter on Thursday.

The airline informed the cabin crew that a bonus amount equal to three per cent of their FY23 salary would be paid to them along with the May salary.

IndiGo hadn't given a bonus to its crew for three years since it incurred losses due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The annual increments paid to pilots were reintroduced from April, while the salaries were restored to pre-pandemic level last November.

The bonus payout comes amid a financial turnaround that saw a record fourth quarter profit of Rs 919 crore. The additional payout is also being seen as a move to attract and retain workforce. 

IndiGo has earlier said it will hire 5,000-6,000 employees in FY24 as it continues its expansion plan within India and overseas.
Other airlines, particularly Air India, have also stepped up their hiring with Go First declaring insolvency.

"We are hopeful that with a focused approach of taking the organisation to higher profitability, better customer experience and initiatives, we will have better performance in the current financial year and will be able to announce better bonus," the airline said in a staff email.

First Published: May 19 2023 | 10:05 AM IST

