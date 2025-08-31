Indore-bound Air India flight returns to Delhi after 'fire indication'

An Indore-bound Air India flight returned to the city on Sunday shortly after take off as the pilot received a "fire indication" in the right engine of the aircraft, the airline said.
The aircraft has been grounded for inspection, and passengers are being transferred to an alternative aircraft which will operate the flight to Indore shortly, Air India said.
"Flight AI2913, operating from Delhi to Indore on August 31, air-returned to Delhi shortly after take off, as the cockpit crew received a fire indication for the right engine," the Tata Group-owned airline said without divulging further details.
Following standard procedure, the cockpit crew elected to shut down the engine and returned to Delhi where the flight landed safely, it said.
The air safety regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation has been duly informed of the incident, the airline said.
