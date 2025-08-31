Home / India News / Indore-bound Air India flight returns to Delhi after 'fire indication'

Indore-bound Air India flight returns to Delhi after 'fire indication'

The aircraft has been grounded for inspection, and passengers are being transferred to an alternative aircraft which will operate the flight to Indore shortly, Air India said

Air India
The air safety regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation has been duly informed of the incident, the airline said. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2025 | 8:51 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

An Indore-bound Air India flight returned to the city on Sunday shortly after take off as the pilot received a "fire indication" in the right engine of the aircraft, the airline said.

The aircraft has been grounded for inspection, and passengers are being transferred to an alternative aircraft which will operate the flight to Indore shortly, Air India said.

"Flight AI2913, operating from Delhi to Indore on August 31, air-returned to Delhi shortly after take off, as the cockpit crew received a fire indication for the right engine," the Tata Group-owned airline said without divulging further details.

Following standard procedure, the cockpit crew elected to shut down the engine and returned to Delhi where the flight landed safely, it said.

The air safety regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation has been duly informed of the incident, the airline said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Light rain likely in Delhi till Sept 5; IMD warns of flash floods up north

Economic, social, political progress of tribals top priority: Odisha CM

PM Modi to hold bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping today

Prez Zelenskyy dials PM Modi, discusses peace efforts ahead of SCO summit

Countries pushed India on agri market, but nation stands firm now: Chouhan

Topics :Air IndiaIndoreIndian aviationIndian airlines

First Published: Aug 31 2025 | 8:51 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story