Light rain likely in Delhi till Sept 5; IMD warns of flash floods up north

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a generally cloudy sky with a few spells of very light to light rain or thundershowers at most places and moderate rain at some locations in Delhi on Sunday. No alert has been issued for the day.

The maximum temperature is expected to remain around 31–33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to hover around 23–25 degrees Celsius.

Weekly outlook for the capital

The IMD said cloudy conditions will persist across the capital till September 5. Very light to light rain or thundershowers are likely at many places, with moderate rainfall possible at isolated locations during the week.

Wettest August in 15 years Delhi has recorded its wettest August in the past 15 years, with 399.8 mm of rainfall so far, according to IMD data reported by PTI. This makes it the rainiest August since 2010, when the city received 455.8 mm. This year’s rainfall has already surpassed the 390.3 mm recorded in August 2024, spread over 17 rainy days—67 per cent above the long-period average. ALSO READ: Delhi records wettest August in 15 years with 399.8 mm rainfall, shows data In 2024, Delhi had crossed its annual rainfall mark by August 30. So far this August, the city has logged 14 rainy days, with one more day remaining that may raise the tally further.

Delhi’s air quality remains satisfactory Delhi’s air quality stayed in the ‘satisfactory’ category on Sunday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 84 at 6 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The city’s 24-hour average AQI was 72 on August 30. In the NCR, Gurugram recorded 45, Noida 54, Greater Noida 100 and Ghaziabad 61. The CPCB classifies AQI levels as: 0–50: Good 51–100: Satisfactory 101–200: Moderate 201–300: Poor 301–400: Very Poor 401–500: Severe Northern states brace for heavy rain ALSO READ: Northern Railways cancels 46 trains as heavy rain, floods disrupt services The IMD has forecast isolated heavy rain over Uttarakhand and East Rajasthan in the coming week. Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh are also likely to witness heavy showers till September 2. Very heavy rainfall is expected in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and West Uttar Pradesh on specific days.