Infiltration bid foiled in J-K's, four terrorists killed in joint operation

Security forces had foiled an infiltration bid last Friday as well when five terrorists were killed in Jumagund area of Keran sector

Press Trust of India Srinagar
Photo: ANI

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2023 | 12:14 PM IST
Four terrorists were killed as security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Machil sector on Friday, police said.

The infiltration bid was foiled in Kala Jungle area of Machil sector in north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

In a joint operation, Army and Police have killed four #terrorists in Kala Jungle of Machhal sector in #Kupwara who were trying to infiltrate to our side from POJK, the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

Security forces had foiled an infiltration bid last Friday as well when five terrorists were killed in Jumagund area of Keran sector.

Topics :Jammu and KashmirinfiltrationTerrorismterrorist

First Published: Jun 23 2023 | 12:14 PM IST

