

As Indian airlines gear up for flights to Ayodhya, the airport will become a major transit point for pilgrims from across the world as the construction of the Ram Temple nears completion in the city. The first phase of construction of the Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport located in Ayodhya is expected to be completed by August this year.



Rajeev Kulshrestha, GM Project EIC, Airports Authority of India, said that the first phase of the project will be completed at a cost of approximately Rs 330 crore. International passengers will also be able to reach Ayodhya via codeshare flights from Delhi and Mumbai, according to a report in the Financial Express (FE).



He said that the key feature of the phase-l includes the development of airside facilities such as widening and expansion of the runway. After the first phase is completed, the airport will have the capacity to handle four Airbus A320. Kulshrestha said that the phase-I of the airport is for domestic operations and flight calibration will start shortly after its completion, according to the FE report.



Kulshrestha said that the terminal’s architecture will feature murals and artwork that has been inspired by Ramayana, the roof of the terminal is proposed to be adorned with ‘Shikharas’ or rising tower, and it will have decorative columns displaying important events from the story of Ramayana. The first phase will include a new interim-terminal building with an area of 6,250 sq m. The terminal will be able to handle 300 passengers during peak hours with an annual handling capacity of 600,000 passengers.

The terminal will include eight check-in counters, and three conveyor belts, two in arrival and one in departure area.