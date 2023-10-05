Inflows into reservoirs in K'taka's Cauvery basin decreasing: Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday said that cumulative inflows into the reservoirs in Karnataka's Cauvery basin are decreasing. He also said that water in the reservoirs is just above half of what is needed.

"We need 106 Thousand Million Cubic feet (TMC) of water (in the reservoirs) but we have 56 TMC water at present in the reservoirs. We have got around 25 cusecs(cubic feet per second) of water after a small rain. Inflow is decreasing," Shivakumar said in a press conference here.

Deputy CM also said that the agricultural department was asked to consider not allowing the next cultivation of crops in the Cauvery basin area due to the paucity of water in the reservoirs.

"We have to save the standing crops, drought has been announced. We have also asked the agricultural department to consider not allowing for the next cultivation. We are expecting more rain. This year is a distress year," Shivakumar said.

He also reiterated his accusation against Opposition parties in the state that they are playing politics in the Cauvery issue.

"Let BJP and JDS do their politics over Cauvery issue. We are doing our duty to protect the interest of the state," Shivakumar said.

The governments of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have been locked in a protracted tussle over the sharing of Cauvery waters. The river is seen as a major source of sustenance for the people in the two states.

The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee had ordered Karnataka to ensure the release of 3,000 cusecs of Cauvery water at Biligundlu starting from September 28 till October 15, 2023.

Karnataka had filed a review petition against the order both in the Supreme Court and in CWMA(Cauvery Water Management Authority.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had earlier expressed his disappointment on the recommendation of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) which has directed Karnataka to ensure the release of 3000 cusecs of Cauvery water at Biligundlu starting from September 28 up to October 15, 2023.

"Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee (CWRC) ordered to release of 3,000 cusecs of water, I have already spoken to our advocates. They have suggested us to challenge this order in the Supreme Court. We will challenge it in the Supreme Court. We don't have water to release to Tamil Nadu. We are challenging the orders of the CWRC," CM Siddaramaiah had said.