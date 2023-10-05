Home / India News / Congress to launch charitable mission in Oommen Chandy's name in Kerala

Congress to launch charitable mission in Oommen Chandy's name in Kerala

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 1:33 PM IST
Senior Congress leaders on Thursday recalled the contributions and work of late Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and said the party would be soon launching a charitable mission in his name to help people across the state.

AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal, former Union Defence Minister and party veteran A K Antony, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief K Sudhakaran and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Assembly V D Satheesan, all recalled the love and compassion Chandy had for the people in Kerala.

"His work and his love for the people was seen in the farewell the public gave to him on his death," they said while speaking at the launch of a book -- 'Aardramanas' -- about party stalwart Chandy prepared by the KPCC.

Venugopal said Chandy touched thousands of lives through his work and he was a leader that the Congress would be proud of forever.

He said the party was obligated to him and each Congress member should pay it back in his own way.

In his brief speech at the event, Antony said he still has not come to terms with the death of his longtime friend and confidant Chandy who died in Bengaluru on July 18 after a prolonged illness.

Antony said that he did not have the words to describe his relationship with the late Congress stalwart.

The former Union Defence Minister suggested that the only way to repay Chandy for the work he did for the people and the party was to carry out a programme of compassion and care for the people across the state.

Satheeesan said Venugopal had already suggested something along the lines of what Antony said and the process was already underway to make it a reality.

He said the legal formalities with regard to setting up a charity mechanism in Chandy's name were in the final stages.

"After we hold discussions with his family, it will be put into operation within a month," the LoP said.

Topics :KeralaOommen ChandyCongressK C Venugopal

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 1:32 PM IST

