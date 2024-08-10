Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Influx of people from Bangladesh cause for concern: Manipur CM Biren Singh

Influx of people from Bangladesh cause for concern: Manipur CM Biren Singh

CM also appealed to all legislators to organise lunch at different relief camps across Manipur on Independence Day, as well as interact with the inmates to address their problems and grievances

N Biren Singh, Manipur CM
The chief minister was speaking at a function to mark the Centre's Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative. | File Photo: X@NBirenSingh
Press Trust of India Imphal
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2024 | 9:13 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday said the influx of people from Bangladesh in the wake of unrest in the neighbouring country is a cause for concern, and his government has imposed night curfew in some districts to check infiltration.

I am in touch with the external affairs ministry. As for our security, we have imposed night curfew in Pherzawl and Jiribam districts to check the influx, Singh told reporters here.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Over 230 people were killed in Bangladesh in the incidents of violence that erupted across the country following the fall of the Hasina government on Monday, taking the death toll to 560 since the anti-quota protests first started in mid-July.

The chief minister was speaking at a function to mark the Centre's Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative.

"I appeal to all legislators to organise lunch at different relief camps across Manipur on Independence Day, as well as interact with the inmates to address their problems and grievances," Singh said.

"Har Ghar Tiranga is the brainchild of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to instill a sense of nationalism and belongingness. We will be holding motorbike rallies and every house will hoist the tricolour," he said.

People are encouraged to display the national flag at their homes and other establishments during the run-up to Independence Day on August 15 as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

VP expresses concern over narrative of B'desh unrest taking place in India

Bangladesh chief justice, central bank governor resign amid protests

Uncertainty in garment sector amid Bangladesh crisis, normalcy soon: FM

B'desh interim leader Yunus urges people to emulate activist Abu Sayed

Bangladesh's central bank Governor Abdur Talukder resigns amid protests

Topics :N Biren SinghBangladeshManipurBiren SinghIndo-Bangla borderMinistry of External Affairs

First Published: Aug 10 2024 | 9:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story